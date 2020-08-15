Mulan, here's Loyal Brave True in Christina Aguilera's music video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for the release to the cinema and in Premier Access on Disney + on September 4th, we return today to talk about the live-action adaptation of Mulan directed by Niki Caro thanks to the publication of the music video of the main song of the film written and performed by Christina Aguilera, call Loyal Brave True.

Recall that the history of the new film of the Disney is set in China and begins when the Emperor issues a decree according to which one man per family must join the imperial army to defend the country from invaders from the north: at that point Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored but old warrior, takes the place of her sick father by disguising herself as a man. In the army, however, she will be tested at every stage of her new path and will have to harness her inner strength to discover and showcase her true potential.

The film features an international cast that includes Yifei Liu in the role of Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, obviously based on the legend of Hua Mulan.

For more insights, discover all the films of Chinese heroin from 1928 to 2020.