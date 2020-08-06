Mulan, Disney clarifies: "The film will not be a rental but a purchase"

Share it:

A few hours ago Disney surprised fans around the world with an announcement about the release of the live action of Mulan, directed by Niki Caro. In some countries, the film will be made available on preview on Disney +, at a price of $ 29.99, from next September 4th. The release will allow Disney + subscribers to enjoy the movie at all times.

According to Insider, a Disney + representative clarified that the cost of $ 29.99 will not be a one-time rental but a real purchase of the film, as long as the subscription to the streaming platform remains.

Mulan will instead appear regularly in theaters in various international countries where the situation is currently less critical in relation to the pandemic.

Through a press release, Disney announced that third quarter losses following the global health emergency amounted to approximately $ 3 billion. Streaming Mulan to Disney + will help compensate losses resulting from the lack of film in some cinemas, although Disney CEO Bob Chapek has pointed out that the film remains in theatrical programming for many of the countries involved in distribution.

At the announcement of this news, fans wondered if other Disney films could follow this strategy. In particular Bob Chapek spoke of Black Widow, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

In January we saw a preview of Mulan's first scenes and on Everyeye you can find our report.