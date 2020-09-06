Mulan: Did you notice that surprising cameo from the animated film in the remake?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We told you about the difference between Mulan 2020 and Mulan 1998, but there is still a curiosity worth analyzing regarding the new live-aciton remake of the Disney.

The film directed by Niki Caro, in fact, hides a striking cameo of a character from the original animated film, which many may have missed: Warning: it is the actress Ming-Na Wen, who in the 1998 animated film had voiced none other than Mulan in the original version.

Ming-Na Wan appears in one of the final scenes of the live-action remake, during Mulan’s grand celebration in her throne room after the defeat of the invading army. At a certain point the camera focuses on a woman dressed in green, with her back to us, and in those seconds the viewer is led to believe that it is Mulan: in reality, once she is framed from the front, the woman turns out to be none other than Ming-Na Wen, who at that point bows and introduces the Mulan of Liu Yifei to the Emperor and those present.

If you don’t remember the scene in question, at the bottom of the article you can see a frame of the scene that we have described to you. What do you think of this cameo? Did you recognize the actress? Tell us in the comments!

For more details, we refer you to a special on all Mulan’s films from 1928 to 2020.