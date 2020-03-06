Mulán: Christina Aguilera will be part of the Soundtrack

Share it:

Although the premiere of Mulán in Chinese lands it has been affected by the Coronavirus, here it should be released without problems on March 27, 2020. In addition, it is one of the most anticipated Disney movies by fans.

Today we have met a new — and interesting — news. Neither more nor less than the participation of singer Christina Aguilera in the BSO of the film. In addition, not only will it reinterpret a classic theme, but it has also created a completely new one for the occasion.

To be more specific, the singer will present a new original song entitled "Loyal Brave True". As for the reinterpretation, it will be a review of the song "Reflection". Both songs will appear in the film and in the soundtrack of Walt Disney Records, with a soundtrack composed and directed by Harry Gregson-Williams, and which will go on sale on March 25.

As if that were not enough, "Loyal Brave True" is available from today in single format. Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree have written the song, while Jamie Hartman is the producer. This is what the president of Music & Soundtracks of Walt Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib, said about Aguilera: "Christina brings her innate talent and years of artistic experience to 'Mulán', the epic of real action that is coming to theaters, where she takes up 'Reflection' and presents the new song 'Loyal Brave True'. I think these songs will arrive to the heart of today's viewers with the same strength they did 22 years ago. ".

Nor have the first statements of the singer been expected. This is what Christina Aguilera said after the announcement: "The movie 'Mulán' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with the sasaplanding of my first record deal. It is wonderful to participate again in a film so incredible that it overflows power and meaning, a meaning that resists the passage of time: stay true to yourself, be who you are and teach to be brave. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True', represents a very subtle balance between strength and vulnerability. "

Finally, it has been confirmed that the music of both songs appears in the background music of Harry Gregson Williams with the full versions of Aguilera contained in the desasapland of the main custom titles of the film.