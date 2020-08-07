Mulan, British cinemas on a rampage after Disney's epochal decision

Share it:

Disney's decision to distribute the live-action remake of Mulan directly on Disney + it is still making a lot of discussion, not only because it is an epoch-making change in the methods of film distribution, but also because there are those who have not been convinced by this choice. On all the exhibitors in the rooms.

In summary: yesterday surprised Disney fans around the world with an announcement on the release of Mulan's live action, directed by Niki Caro. In some countries, the film will be made available on preview on Disney +, at a price of $ 29.99, from next September 4th. The release will allow Disney + subscribers to enjoy the film at all times (not as a rental, but as a purchase).

Mulan will however go out to the cinema in some international markets where the health situation is more manageable than in the United States (for example, some announcements are also expected for our country). Who, however, has certainly been banned from this news is the association of British cinema exhibitors, with the head of the UK Cinema Association Phil Clapp, who sent a letter to all its members: "With cinemas spread across the UK continuing to reopen and welcome customers back, Walt Disney Studios' decision yesterday to put Mulan on their Disney + platform and not in theaters will be viewed by many as a huge disappointment. Instead of seeing a big new family movie in the best possible place, cinemas, the audience will instead be encouraged to stay at home and pay a higher price to watch it.".

In the letter he continues: "For many, this will seem like a step backwardsrather than one forward. A trip to the cinema has always been seen as a way to escape reality after months and months of restrictions. It would also guarantee a boost for the public and cinemas that need new films, after Christopher Nolan's Tenet will also be released in late August.".

The Hollywood Reporter later released a Disney letter to British distributors as an apology for the decision made: "Given that Covid-19 has destroyed much of the programming and that the markets are in different situations at the moment, and after postponing the release several times, we had to take a specific approach for this release".

In January we saw a preview of Mulan's first scenes and on Everyeye you can find our report.