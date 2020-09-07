Mulan and the importance of multi-ethnic princesses at Disney

Share it:

During the 1990s, the iconic Disney princesses have become protagonists of a real commercial brand in its own right that has translated into numerous derivative products, including a clothing line, objects for the home and various dedicated dolls.

Leaving aside the purely commercial side of the operation, it is however undeniable to note the great foresight of the Disney authors in focus on the concept of multiculturalism precisely through the protagonists of the numerous Classics, including of course also Mulan, still today one of the most loved Disney Princesses, who returned to the fore in this period thanks to the live action film by Niki Caro.

The importance of adapting

Often, when we talk about famous and established brands, the key to long-term success (on a global scale) lies in trying as much as possible to adapt to socio-cultural changes which, inevitably, are able to change our perception of the world, so as to touch the sensitivity of the widest possible audience.

As indicated in our special dedicated to the three Disney Classics par excellence, at the beginning the American animation company had decided to focus strongly on a type of fantastic / fabulous imagery based on the epic of chivalry, closely linked to the world of fairy tales. classic.

The famous protagonists Snow White, Cinderella and Aurora have thus become the emblem of character purity, however, often unable to be able to face adversity only with their own strength.

Especially in recent years, attempts have been made in a certain sense to “attack” the Disney fairytale imaginary because (at least according to the accusations) guilty of giving an overly stereotyped image of princesses.

This reflection, which could certainly find a solid founding principle in a postmodernist perspective like the current one, is actually not so exact, precisely in function of the historical period in which the classics were created.

The general setting of the first Disney animated feature films was in fact conceived based on the classic imagery of fairy tales, where the dichotomy good / evil was very clear, as well as the characterization of the characters themselves, capable of representing archetypal roles.

The same live action film as Cinderella has shown how a classic fantastic / fabulous story (based on a romantic ideal perhaps considered out of time by several people) can still be told to the current public, moreover free to accept it as they wish.

Over the years, however, the same tastes of the audience have started to change; it is no coincidence that Disney, right after The Sleeping Beauty in 1959, he decided to drop the adaptations taken from fairy tales for about thirty years, until the release of The little Mermaid in 1989.

But it was with the arrival of the 90s that the company strongly focused on the concept of multiculturalism, introducing Jasmine to the public, the first non-white princess of the franchise, a real trailblazer for future heroines as well.

Thanks to Pocahontas, the brand linked to the princesses he managed to acquire new life blood, proving himself (in times certainly not suspicious compared to today’s panorama) once again capable of focusing strongly on the concept of multiculturalism.

Moreover, the protagonist of the animated film takes on the role of moral balance for Captain John Smith, at first unable to fully understand how important it is to respect nature as well as the world around him, in order to giving the female protagonist a central role all-round even more important than in the past.

Warriors, frogs and oceans

With the arrival of Mulan, the 36th Classic of 1998, women’s emancipation at Disney has found a new icon to identify with.

In fact, the protagonist of the work, instead of honoring family traditions (of a blatantly patriarchal style), decides to take a completely different path, thus starting an arduous journey of interpersonal growth accompanied by the dragon Mushu.

If in today’s market so many initiatives sold as inclusive and / or focused on enhancing certain minorities often take on the contours of a simple but smart marketing move, the animated film of the 90s instead has the great merit of having described the protagonist as a strong and independent woman.

The importance of Disney’s multiethnic princesses it is therefore a detail not to be underestimated, even compared to what has been seen in the decades that have just passed.

In fact, when the common feeling linked to politically correct was not yet so marked, the animation studio however, it has tried to focus decisively on multiculturalism, managing to understand very well the public’s need to be able to identify not only with princesses linked to a fairytale ideal (and at times idyllic) like that of the origins, but also with more independent protagonists and if we want stronger character.

The same status as a Disney Princess in fact, it is not necessarily interconnected with the mere royal title, testifying to how the entire brand has managed over time to move away from a sometimes class dimension in favor of a broader overall vision capable of enhancing individual introspection and the emancipation of the protagonists.

In this way, we gradually tried to combine various stylistic influences linked both to classicism and to a more modern setting, trying not to completely abandon the typical Disney sense of wonder.

Princess Tiana, protagonist of the 49th Classic, it represents very well the combination of past and present, with a story that returns to its origins if we want – going to fish out the classic fairy tale The Frog Prince – using, however, the New Orleans of 1920 as the background of the events.

Merida itself marked a further step, becoming de facto the first Disney princess not related to the male figure of the “prince charming”, then opening the way to Vaiana Waialiki, the last character (at least for now) to have gained entry into this prestigious and iconic pantheon.