'Mulán' and his epic final trailer

'Mulán' is the next film chosen by Disney to have its remake in real action. We have already seen several advances in the film, but this latest trailer takes the cake: action, epic, magic, drama, good music and winks to the animated classic. The film opens this March and there can be no more hype to see Fa Mulán fight once more on the battlefield while fighting for your rights as a woman.
Disney decided to try their luck years ago trying to restart their animated universe but in real action. That's where movies like 'Alice in Wonderland' or 'Maleficent'. But the adaptation that gave the bell and unleashed the madness was 'Beauty and the Beast', becoming the highest grossing musical in film history. Now Disney accumulates so many real action projects that it is impossible to keep track of them. And the next to arrive is that of 'Mulán'.
