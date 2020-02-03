'Mulán' and his epic final trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Mulán' is the next film chosen by Disney to have its remake in real action. We have already seen several advances in the film, but this latest trailer takes the cake: action, epic, magic, drama, good music and winks to the animated classic. The film opens this March and there can be no more hype to see Fa Mulán fight once more on the battlefield while fighting for your rights as a woman.

Disney decided to try their luck years ago trying to restart their animated universe but in real action. That's where movies like 'Alice in Wonderland' or 'Maleficent'. But the adaptation that gave the bell and unleashed the madness was 'Beauty and the Beast', becoming the highest grossing musical in film history. Now Disney accumulates so many real action projects that it is impossible to keep track of them. And the next to arrive is that of 'Mulán'.

Disney

But this 'Mulán' is going to be different, because it pretends to be much more epic than its animated predecessor, besides depriving us of the magnificent themes of the soundtrack of the 1998 film that, over time, has become a film of worship. With this new breakthrough, which is already the final trailer of the film, we see that Disney wants to bet heavily on a story that, although we all know, will be much more incredible than ever.