'Mulán' already has the first reactions

There are already first reactions to the expected live action adaptation of the classic 'Mulán'. The movie will be released in theaters the 27th of March, but several lucky ones were able to see the new Disney film at the premiere of the film this past Monday, and overall the impressions are quite positive. Although several elements of the film received praise, especially has been the performance of Liu Yifei as the protagonist It seems that the film has really told a story that honors the animated classic while telling a new story.

No doubt these reactions will contribute greatly to the box office of the film According to experts, the new 'Mulan' could have a collection of 85 million dollars on his first weekend.

Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan is starring Yifei Liu, Jet li, Donnie Yen, Gong li, Yoson An Y Jason Scott Lee.

Below you have the different reactions collected by Twitter.

"'Mulán' is the best of Disney's live action remakes since 'Cinderella'. I didn't even miss the songs. Find new notes in a story that we already know while providing wonderful action, heart and humor"

"It is exciting, vibrant, emotional and different from the animated version. It is definitely something of my own, what I looked for: a more mature Disney movie, with an impressive production design and choreography. Director Niki Caro and star Liu Yifei are the big highlights, in my opinion"

"Absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the soul of the original movie. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you are a fan of the lively, there are many subtle winks to many of the songs. What do you want to see her again"

"Wow, 'Mulán' is much more than I expected it would be. They have been able to bring new elements while maintaining the nostalgia that we all know and love"

"There is a great movie that looks forward to going out in 'Mulán', but surprisingly it gets stuck adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and the inconsistent quality of action result in a mediocre film"