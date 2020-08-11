Mulan: all Chinese heroin films from 1928 to 2020

Share it:

To prepare you for the release of the Mulan by Niki Caro directly on Disney +, a decision that inflamed the exhibitors, we organized a journey into the cinematographic history of Hua Mulan, the mythological figure who inspired the famous animated film by Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook in 1998.

Even with her – as with many other Disney fairy tales – we never started from an original story, since the Classic of the late 90s was in turn a remake of many previous (live-action) feature films, made since the ' 20.

This is because the legendary Chinese heroine, who faced gender differences and joined an all-male army to defend her family and country, was even born in 6th century China, in the pages of the poem called The Ballad of Mulan.

The first audiovisual proposition of history (which is attributed to the philosopher and writer Lang Tao) arrives even in 1927 with the title of Hua Mulan Joins the Army, produced by the legendary Tianyi Film Company, one of the major Chinese film studios of the pre-World War II era.

The silent film is practically unobtainable today, but since the disclosure of the stories occurs with their repetition, it still lives on in its legacy today. Like a legend. So let's go and see all films with Mulan as well as the famous Disney cartoon.

Mulan Joins the Army (1928), by Hou Yao

As we anticipated, the first film on Mulan has been lost, so we will start from one of the first major productions of the Minxin Film Company (rival of the aforementioned Tiany), with a crew made up of twenty individuals (many for the time), four hundred extras to represent the armies and a budget of 30 thousand yuan.

The direction was entrusted to Hou Yao, already known at the time for his struggles over gender equality and who was allegedly assassinated a few years later during the invasion of China by the Japanese Empire, which had helped fight with the production of numerous patriotic films.

Unfortunately his Mulan, always belonging to silent cinema, it was a major economic failure, and like its predecessor led by Li Pingqian today it is lost.

Mulan Joins the Army (1939), by Bu Wancang

Eleven years later the Xinhua Film Company, one of the very few production houses still active after the Japanese invasion of '37, commissioned a new remake of Hua Mulan's story to director Bu Wancang, among the best known of the classical era of Chinese cinema.

The film achieved the hoped-for success, both in terms of audiences and especially critics: still in black and white but now with sound, Mulan Joins The Army is also a veritable cinematic miracle, as he managed to make his way to his audience in the midst of the Second Sino-Japanese War, awakening their patriotic soul.

Lady General Hua Mu-lan (1964), by Yueh Feng

In the mid-1960s it arrived instead the most famous adaptation (as for the oriental market) of the legend of Hua Mulan, produced by the historic Shaw Brothers and even distributed in the United States (one year after the original release in Hong Kong).

Directed by Yueh Feng, the work is known for being not only the first audiovisual representation of Mulan to benefit from color, but also the one that first he thought of diving into the territories of the musical, a narrative cue that would later influence the Disney Classic.

Mulan (1998), by Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook

In 1998, Disney brings to the cinema the most famous work linked to the legend of Hua Mulan, with the 36th animated classic that sweeps the Annie Awards with ten awards (including best film and direction) out of twelve nominations and that collects a nomination for best soundtrack at the Oscars, when the Academy Awards had not yet opened a section for animated films.

A curiosity: the film was considered by Disney to be a sort of lifebuoy for relations with China and its market, with the Chinese government souring against Hollywood in terms of censorship over Martin Scorsese's Kundun, a biography of the Dalai Lama financed by Disney through Touchstone Pictures, branded as politically provocative.

The animated film did not go particularly well in the East, given that in addition to the few proceeds due to piracy, it was accused by the Chinese public of having represented Mulan in a too Western way and having added too substantial changes to the story.

The Secret of Mulan (1998), by Peter Fernandez

Virtually no one knows him, but the poor The Secret of Mulan was released by Hong Ying Animation and US distribution from Sterling Entertainment Group simultaneously with Disney's Mulan, and by this he was reasonably eclipsed.

Only for the home-video market, and at the modest duration of just fifty minutes, it presented for the first time a version of the story of the Chinese heroine populated by anthropomorphic animals.

Believe it or not the idea was born from the fusion of the original epic of the 6th century to the aesthetics of A Bug's Life, a Pixar film also released in 1998.

The result of this horrible but unforgettable minestrone is one Mulan with the body of an ant equipped with six strong legs, with which once again she was able to repel the invader.

Mulan II (2004), by Darrell Rooney and Lynne Southerland

Sequel to the Disney adaptation and set thirty days after the events of the first film, Mulan II tells the story of how Mulan and General Li Shang, on a special mission, must escort the Emperor's three daughters across the country to meet their future husbands.

Like all the sequels to the Disney Classics (with the exception of Frozen 2), the film was produced exclusively for the home market, with no ambition or great results.

Mulan: Rise of a Warrior (2009), by Jingle Ma

Led by main character Zhao Wei (whose portrayal of the heroine earned her virtually every Chinese film industry award), Mulan: Rise of a Warrior is the first live-action blockbuster came after the success of Disney's animated film.

Produced in association from six different studies, it represented a great critical and public success for director Jingle Ma, which was able to distance itself greatly from the animated film of eleven years earlier.

Mulan (2020), by Niki Caro

After plans for a new Sony Pictures-produced adaptation starring Alexander Graves sprouted and died along the way, Disney adds what it is today to its live-action remake series. the most impressive film project linked to Chinese folk legend, with a budget of 200 million dollars, a female director at the helm of an all-Asian cast, with Liu Yifei in the role of the protagonist and masters of martial arts cinema Donnie Yen and Jet Li.

Hollywood and the East have come closer and closer in recent years in terms of productions and box office results, but with Disney's historic decision to offer Mulan directly on Disney +, Caro's film could really represent the definitive link. between the two realities.