Mulan, a French operator destroys the billboard for the Disney movie: the video is viral

Disney's decision to distribute Mulan's expected live-action via Disney + has already thwarted the anger of British cinemas, and now the video of a French operator who has gone viral destroys a billboard of the film after hearing the news.

This is Gerard Lemoine, owner of the independent Cinepal room in Palaiseau, a suburb located south of Paris. "The video slightly exceeded my expectations" he told Deadline after the footage reached 150,000 views on Twitter.

The operator explained that he had promoted Mulan "for months", and that the choice of the Mickey Mouse House puts him and his colleagues in serious difficulty: "For many of us it is really a great effort to remain open during this period, but we assumed that some ambitious films would be released in the coming weeks. By losing Mulan, we lost the chance to offer our audience a highly anticipated film that would help us overcome these difficult weeks. It's also a bad message to send to the audience who expected to see it in the cinema. "

In a few weeks the new and awaited film by Christopher Nolan will arrive in theaters, Tenet, but Lemoine is worried that a single exit may not change the situation. "We are very grateful to Warner for the release of Tenet in late August. But it is not enough – he added – The studios must understand that if they cancel the films and put them on their platforms, I will not be able to last long. I have dedicated all my life at the film screening and I don't want to die! "

