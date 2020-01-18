Mulan 2020 Presents New Scenes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This morning an exclusive clip of the great has been presented in Madrid remake from Disney what Niki Caro has prepared. However, first of all, it is important to say that perhaps the word remake It is not the most appropriate, because this new 'Mulán', which arrives two decades later from the original animated feature film, is not an adaptation of the animated to the real to the use, as we have seen in other projects live-action from the Mouse House as 'The Lion King' or 'Dumbo'. What we have before us is the story of the great chinese warrior that crossed borders thanks to Disney but created from scratch. It is designed by and for new audiences who come to enjoy a history epic action that moves away from the benevolence of cartoons.

As Caro herself pointed out during the press conference held after seeing three unpublished scenes of what is to come this March, he has embarked on this adventure for Mulán herself, for the Chinese legend that has fourteen centuries old and on which the story of Disney was also based. "Mulán is not a hero, she is a woman who turns her strength into a fortress," explained the director. He has also added that in this new movie, cAs happens in real battles, there are falls, pain and suffering. It is possible that we cry Caro has warned; but also let's laugh. There is humor, human relationships, a richest view in history.

Walt Disney Pictures

We also anticipate that there will not be a Mushu sympathetic No people singing while going to war. This is a true story, with a woman who becomes a legend thanks to her strength and talent in battle. However, the director wanted to pay her own tribute to the original animated film, respecting some detail that will make us smile. For example? There will be an epic moment in the film where an epic theme also resonates. And we will have a Witch on the side "of the bad guys".

Three unpublished scenes



During his time in Madrid we have seen three scenes of the film that allow us to confirm in broad strokes that we are facing a realistic story, with many fight scenes how well they could be perfect choreographies, and a tone that moves away from Hollywood to approach the great Chinese directors. We do not have the video yet in our power to be able to share it, but we already anticipate you, the work that Caro has achieved points to the top, even for those who do not see with good eyes to have left aside their childish pull.

The first scene shown is a intimate moment between Mulán and his father. As you will remember, the young woman decides to dress as a man so she can go fight instead of her father. In this scene we see the Mulan's father catching his sword with a trembling pulse. Then he prepares to sharpen the tool while Mulán looks at him in shock. It is a dramatic moment, attentive to details and with a very deep conversation between father and daughter. She asks about the war, he tells her that in order to talk about her, she must have lived it. He confides that he must have courage and take care of his mother and sister (the new character that Caro has decided to introduce and that will serve as the antagonist as far as the personality of the protagonist is concerned). Then when he leaves, Mulan takes the sword making the decision that will mark the history of the film.