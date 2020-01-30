Muguruza wins Halep in two sets and will play his first final in Australia

Share it:

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza unhinged Simona Halep (4) in the semifinals after beating him by 7-6 and 7-5, so he will play Saturday against the American Sofia Kenin a Grand Slam final almost three years later.

"You start day after day. Very excited to be in the final but I have one more game on Saturday. I did not think I was losing, but you wait to continue working until your time comes," he said seriously and cautiously after Your pass to the final.

Four set points

The intense heat, which reached 39 degrees at some points of the crash, did not distract Muguruza to knock Halep after saving four set points in the first of the assaults.

Conchita Martínez, the last Spaniard to play a final at Melbourne Park (1998), smiled relieved after once again confirming that the aggressiveness and willingness to build the point to take a step forward, aspects in which both worked in preseason, worked A thousand wonders.

Regarding the crash, Muguruza was the first to steal the first service after breaking 3-3 on the scoreboard.

Last breath

However, when the first set seemed to be seen for the sentence, the Romanian grabbed the game after completing a ‘break’ last breath which would extend the partial to the final tiebreaker.

The order vanished and the score was taking shape based on flashes without taking into account the advantage of the service, so the result went from a 3-0 favorable to the Spanish to a 3-4 against him.

Finally, after one considerable suspense load and up to four set points saved, Muguruza scored the first set after undoing a Halep who broke his racket after hitting it on the floor of the Rod Laver Arena.

Three consecutive breaks

They did not recover the solvency in the service and the games to the rest were more protagonists than those achieved at the service after accumulating three consecutive “breaks” that put the 2-4 on the scoreboard.

This time it was Muguruza who hit the last blow by subtracting not to send the game to the final set and repeated in the next Halep service to certify both the fourth consecutive game and the match.

You will have the opportunity to add a different ‘major’ title to a showcase that already has the 2016 Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2017 edition in the final that will be played this Saturday against the American Sofia Kenin.

The balance is negative for the Spanish after having yielded the only clash played in the last edition of the Beijing tournament when he lost 6-0, 2-6 and 6-2.