Mugiwara's reactions after the capture of the ONE PIECE protagonist go viral

Manga fans were able to enjoy this scene almost a year ago after Luffy and Kaido clash culminated in a one-way massacre. The emperor did not flinch at all in front of the young pirate, concluding what was the first act of Wanokuni. But before the conclusion there was a particular scene.

ONE PIECE episode 916 he brought with him the final capture of Luffy, now imprisoned in the cells of Udon prison, under the control of Kaido. The news is spread throughout the samurai country, naturally reaching also to the Mugiwara comrades who are doing everything to keep a low profile.

When the catch poster arrives at Franky, Nico Robin, Usopp and Zoro you can see their funny expressions, called "ha", following a style of Japanese theater. Undoubtedly they were stunned by the rather quick capture of their captain, will we see them together in the future?

ONE PIECE therefore concluded the first phase of Wanokuni, which lasted from episode 892 of July 7, 2019 to episode 916 of Sunday January 5. Next week, the anime will enter a new short story that will surely leave all fans of the opera rather stunned, and to which will be added new ONE PIECE characters.