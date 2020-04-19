"Much love and gratitude to your mother", the words of Beckham to the son of a doctor

David Beckham has joined the solidarity initiative "One world: Together at home", along with artists like Lady Gaga, Maluma, Elton Jhon, among others. A charity gala that was broadcast in the early hours of Saturday, April 18 and whose main objective was to pay tribute to the health personnel who fight on the front line against the coronavirus. All the Benefits raised have gone for the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations.

With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert As presenters, a gala full of great personalities from the world of music began. Among all of them, David Beckham sneaked who also wanted to contribute his grain of sand, and he did so by video calls to the children of essential workers.

Small athletes who are now confined at home and who suffer the absence of their parents due to their jobs. "Practicing is the most important thing for your career", He commented on the English myth, to continue encouraging the little ones. In addition to showing your support and admiration for all the toilets: "Much love and gratitude to your mother and all the people who continue to work."

