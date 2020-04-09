Entertainment

Mt. Lady of My Hero Academia teases fans with a pose forbidden to minors!

April 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
She may not have been able to enter the Top 10, but conquering the 23rd position on the Hero Billboard Chart JP is certainly not a small feat. Mount Lady, this is the nickname from the young Yu Takeyama, has always been one of the most loved heroines of My Hero Academia, and we are convinced that after seeing this cosplay you too will never be able to forget it.

At the bottom you can take a look at the cosplay of the very young Polish model Tanya, in art LittleWicked, in which the giantess of Horikoshi's work is depicted looking down on her fans. A cosplay definitely to the limitbut still respectful if one takes into account the heroine's vain disposition.

LittleWicked is certainly not new to this type of tribute. Her Instagram profile is in fact full of cosplay dedicated to the most popular female figures of the Shonen anime, from Mitsuri by Demon Slayer to Naruto's Hinata, passing through the heroines of American television series and cartoons. The girl counts further 70,000 followers on Instagram, a number that will most likely increase with each passing week.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this cosplay? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend spending five minutes to read our review of My Hero Academia 4, the last effort of the guys from Studio Bones.

