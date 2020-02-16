Mt. Lady of My Hero Academia shows itself in all its glory thanks to this cosplay

Share it:

As you surely know, My Hero Academia Season 4 is continuing its run by presenting new events and characters to the public, one episode at a time, all the while fans continue to talk about every little detail that distinguishes the production, in the for better or for worse.

In the meantime that anime and manga are advancing on their own roads, moreover, we know that the franchise will see the arrival of a new themed video game that is making a lot of talk about itself. In conclusion, there is no better time to be a fan of My Hero Academia and precisely for this reason, many readers and viewers are invading social media to clearly show their appreciation for the series.

Among the many, however, to have attracted the attention of the fans was a well-known cosplayer, such @Rayenskyre, who shared on Instagram his latest work on the theme My Hero Academia and specifically dedicated to Mt. Lady, famous Pro Hero which stole the hearts of many opera lovers, despite his few appearances. As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the work is nothing short of excellent and shows off our heroine fully dressed, with its iconic costume characterized by all the details of the case. The result is really excellent and, as easily imaginable, it has been able to earn countless praise from the public.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the 18th episode of My Hero Academia.