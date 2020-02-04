Mt. Lady of My Hero Academia inspires a wonderful city cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is certainly among the most popular series of the moment, thanks also to the fourth season of the anime aired in this period. In addition to the plot and having the heroes as the subject, who have grown a lot in popularity in recent years, Horikoshi has the merit of having created a product in which each character is well defined.

And we are not talking from the purely character side, this fundamental element that every good story must have, but above all stylistic and external. Perhaps, we can say that, at the moment, My Hero Academia is one of the series that most presents one variety of well-defined characters. Just look at All Might, but also all the other Pro Heroes or the villains themselves. Each has unique characteristics, from costumes to skills, ending up with the shape of the face.

We think, for example, he has a secondary character who does not have a pivotal role, but who is very distinct enough to be able to enter in the hearts of fans. We are talking about a professional hero, one of the first who appeared in the series: Mt. Lady. This is a unique character that inspired the cosplayer yuka_riine to create and post his own personal version on Instagram. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the cosplay is studied in detail, not to mention the quality of the photo itself: the lights and the perspective that make Mt. Lady look majestic with her huge size on the background buildings.

And what do you think of it? Do you like cosplay? And Mt. Lady is one of those characters that you appreciate or to which you are completely indifferent? Let us know below in the comments.

