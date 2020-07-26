MSI Days from Mediaworld: discounts on PC Gaming, monitors and accessories

Share it:

Mediaworld launches the MSI Days, only online from today and until July 30, a selection of offers and discounts on MSI products including PC and Notebook Gaming, monitors, components and accessories such as keyboards and gaming chairs

Among the discounted products we find for example MSI INFINITE A 8SC-675IT at 1,649 euros, MSI MAG META 5 3SC-019IT at 1,599 euros, MSI OPTIX G27C4 Curved Gaming at 219 euros, MSI TRIDENT 3 9SH-420IT at 999 euros, MSI INFINITE S 9SA-210IT at 1,099 euros, the gaming chair MSI MAG CH110 for 349 euros, MSI DS502 headphones at 68.99 euros and still the MSI Vigor GK50 LP IT keyboard for 99.99 euros and the MSI Interceptor DS B1 mouse for 19.99 euros. There is also space for the offers for the Gamma Creator with products designed specifically for content creators such as videomakers, graphic designers and YouTubers.

The MSI Days offers of Mediaworld are valid only and exclusively online until July 30 (inclusive) we remind you that on all purchases the free standard shipping.