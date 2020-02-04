General News

 Ms. Marvel would delay her filming start in August

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image by Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel in the Marvel comics

Marvel Studios has long been looking for an actress to become Khamala Khan in the series “Ms. Marvel ” Preparing for Disney + At the beginning of this year it seemed that the thing was quite channeled and they were close to closing actress, however, in recent days the news has jumped that the studio has not yet chosen actress. Since then there has been talk of a potential delay over the previously rumored dates, because as we know, Marvel Studios has not yet officially given dates.

In principle, this series was going to start recording in April, but it seems that the date is slightly delayed and now there is talk of a shoot from summer. It is said that the actress they choose for the series should be available for June-July, with a view to start rolling from august.

Khamala Khan is Marvel Studios' new commitment to greater diversity in UCM with this first great Marvel Comics superhero of Muslim origin. In addition, the character is closely linked to Captain Marvel, who is precisely the superheroine that this young idolater before discovering her inhuman polymorphism abilities. We don't know yet if there will be any relationship with the sequel movie "Captain Marvel".

Via information | The Illuminerdi

