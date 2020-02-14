Ms Marvel To Introduce Inhuman Kamran In The MCU

Share it:

Although one of the additions to the MCU that has us most in suspense this year is the arrival of the Gods to Marvel thanks to the tape of 'The Eternal', we must not ignore all the new series that Marvel studios Prepare for the small screen, because here we will surely see new and interesting additions to the comics. It has just been filtered that 'Ms Marvel' will introduce us to Red dagger and at Inhuman Kamran.

'Ms Marvel' will not arrive until 2022, but the team is already starting to work on this story that revolves around Kamala Khan, As comic book readers will know, she is a girl like any other who lives in New Jersey until one day she becomes a hero. And not in anyone, acquires the same powers as Captain Marvel. Well, as The Illuminerdi media collects, Marvel would already be looking for two actors for the roles secondary that would correspond with Red dagger Y Kamran.

According to the media, the announcement details that two are sought muslim men for two secondary characters who are between 17 and 25 years old. The first character responds to Red Ragger, who settled in Pakistan, fights crime and has a kind of romantic connection with the protagonist. On the other hand, Kamran (although his name does not appear as such and is an assumption of the medium following the description) is described as someone who has a friendship with Kamala and his family but that he is a "morally inhuman corrupt".

If this information is true, 'Ms Marvel' will serve to reintroduce the Inhuman in the MCU (if they do not appear before the premiere of this series), who already tried to do it with an ABC series that proved a fiasco for the fandom. Although given the level of connections that the MCU is reaching at the moment, this new presentation is surely a real incentive for all. We will continue to inform.