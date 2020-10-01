Ms. Marvel, the creator of Kamala Khan praises the choice of Iman Vellani

In the past few hours, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have learned that Iman Vellani will be the protagonist of Ms. Marvel. This news was long overdue and we can say with absolute certainty that almost everyone was struck by the choice of this young novice actress.

Iman Vellani in fact has never participated in any major production but, last year took part in the Next Wave Committee of the Toronto Film Festival 2019, with the task of pointing out the films potentially suitable for teenagers.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and uses her shape-shifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan, as well as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Marc Spector / Moon Knight, to eventually take part in upcoming films as well. In the dockyard.

With a Twitter post too the creator of the character of Kamala Khan welcomed the choice of Iman Vellani positively, in fact, there is undoubted a notable similarity between the actress and the cartoon character. In the beginning Geraldine Viswanathan seemed to be the most eligible candidate for the role of Ms. Marvel but, probably the writers of the Disney + series did not consider her suitable for the role. Meanwhile, in recent days, the casting for the roles of Zoe Zimmer and Tyesha Hillman have been carried out.