Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan of the MCU chosen: it will be Iman Vellani

With Ms. Marvel, a live action series that should arrive on Disney + in 2021, the character of Kamala Khan will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filming is expected to start in November, but the name of the protagonist had not yet been revealed. As Deadline announced a few minutes ago, the role will fall to Iman Vellani.

The very young actress could debut as Kamala Khan even before the series, in one of the shows to be released first, and we will probably also see her in the sequel to Captain Marvel, whose release is scheduled for 2022.

Iman Vellani is making her debut in a Hollywood production, but she has been part of the Next Wave Committee with other peers at Toronto Film Festival 2019, with the task of reporting the most significant films for adolescents.

In Marvel Comics, Kamala / Ms. Marvel She appeared for the first time in Captain Marvel issue 14: she is a teenager who discovers she has the power to enlarge or shrink any part of the body. Inspired by Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, the girl uses her powers to protect her hometown, Jersey City, and then joins the Avengers.

While waiting to see Iman Vellani in the role of Kamala Khan, you can take a look at the celebratory fan made poster of Ms. Marvel.