Ms. Marvel, Jasjit Williams and Saagar Shaikh in talks to join the cast of the show?

It seems that the work on the new Disney + Ms. Marvel series is proceeding quickly, given the announcement today of the hiring of the directors of Bad Boys to direct an episode (at least), and the news just leaked that Jasjit williams e saagar shaikh they would be in the process of joining the show’s cast.

It is The Direct to bring it back as an exclusive, and this would also partly coincide with the rumors a few days ago about the characters that would have appeared in Ms. Marvel.

According to the site, Street Voices actor Jasjit Williams could play Bruno Carrelli, Kamala’s tech-savvy friend, and a possible love interest of the protagonist; Saagar Shaikh should instead take on the role of Aamir Khan, Khamala’s elder brother, especially by virtue of the description of his character acting “a Pakistani American between the ages of 25 and 30, a practicing Muslim and self-proclaimed ‘wiser big brother’“.

At the moment, we have no confirmation on this, but it was already rumored for a few weeks that the castings were in progress, and if the news were to be true, then it should not be long before the announcement of the interpreter of Kamala Khan, for which Marvel appears to be looking for an unknown actress.

We look forward to further details on Ms. Marvel, which if all goes according to plan, should debut in the course of 2022 on Disney +.