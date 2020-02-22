 Ms. Marvel could be released in 2021 according to the calendar shown by Hasbro

Share it:

Yesterday was interesting as far as rumors of possible premieres of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we were already advancing on Twitter. These days the New York Toy Fair 2020 is being celebrated and as part of the presentation event for Hasbro investors, the toymaker advanced her next releases. This has brought news about possible premieres that are coming from UCM.

As is evident, its Legends 2020 product line will focus on the two film premieres we have of Marvel Studios this year, “Black Widow” Y "Eternetals", but also the premieres of Disney +, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Y "WandaVision". However when it was talked about 2021 the thing got more interesting. Not only was the well-known film premieres for next year, as they are "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ”, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the still untitled third movie of Spider-man Y “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but when referring to Disney + products, it was located "Loki", the animation "What If …?", "Hawkeye" Y surprisingly “Ms. Marvel ”.

The series dedicated to Kamala Khan is one of the latest projects announced by Marvel Studios, along with the series of Moon Knight and She-Hulk, but it is true that it has been one of the studio's top priorities, in full casting already for look for an actress for Kamala and it is even commented that with possible start of filming in a matter of a few months, in August. The absence of "Moon Knight" Y "She-Hulk" It makes us think that we are talking about premieres by 2022.

Taking advantage of the fact that we talk about dates, we also echo the latest leak / sneak that is marked on insider Charles Murphy on what could be some of the different premieres for the dates that Marvel Studios has set in the calendar from 2022 onwards, that there is nothing confirmed about it, beyond the sequel to "Black Panther".

February 18, 2022: Ant-Man 3

May 6, 2022: Black Panther II

July 29, 2022: Captain Marvel 2

October 7, 2022: Blade

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

Murphy also sets another date for May 2024 but he can't say anything else except it's secret.