Ms. Marvel: announced the final of the comic series, all the details

Ms Marvel is a face that acquires more and more notoriety among the fans of the super heroes but, in the world of Marvel Comics, we have arrived at the moment of greetings. Issue 18 # is about to come out and will be the last in the series.

Even those who did not closely follow all the heroes baked by Marvel Comics by now he has come to know Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The young heroine is in fact one of the faces used (and usable) in the recent video game Marvel’s Avengers, which has been abundantly talked about in our review.

For all those who, however, follow the adventures of Ms. Marvel on the regular newspaper is approaching the time to say goodbye. As mentioned earlier, the number 18 # will in fact be the last one that will see Kamala Khan as the main protagonist. However, this does not mean that we will no longer see the super heroine in a Comics volume, in fact Ms. Marvel will also appear in the pages of “Champions “written by Eve L. Ewing.

The success in the gaming world also gave Disney the impetus to bring Ms. Marvel to the small screen. Kamala will in fact also become part of the MCU and more precisely thanks to a new live-action series that will be published on Disney + and of which she will be the protagonist. For more details on the TV series you can read the article dedicated to Ms. Marvel on Disney +.