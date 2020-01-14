         'Mrs. Trailer America ': Cate Blanchett faces feminists in one of the most anticipated miniseries of the year

Share it:

We already warned a few days ago that it was one of the expected miniseries this year and the trailer only gives foundation to this statement. We already have the trailer for 'Mrs. America', the FX miniseries (FX on Hulu) that will arrive on the platform on April 15.

The war of feminism

Cate Blanchett will star in the series putting on the skin of Phyllis Schlafly, famous politician and activist American who became one of the main voices in the campaign against the ratification of the amendment of equal rights in the constitution. Of course, a role that is the opposite of the image we have of the actress.

Eye, in addition, to the distribution of the series, since next to Blanchett they will meet Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden, Tracey Ullman, etc. that will be put on the skin of some of the best known feminists of the time: from Gloria Steinem (Byrne) to Shirley Chisholm (Aduba), among others. Behind the script of 'Mrs. America 'is Dahvi Waller, screenwriter and producer of series like' Mad Men ', with which he won an Emmy in 2011, and' Halt and Catch Fire '. The Serie It is not yet announced in Spain and, despite being a very HBO Spain profile, with the next arrival of Disney + (whose parent company owns both FX and most of Hulu), I would not be surprised if it fell on the new platform.