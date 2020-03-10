'Mrs. Doubtfire' arrives on Broadway and this is how her protagonist looks

Share it:

It will always be the legendary Robin Williams the one who hides under the glasses of the lady Doubtfire in our memory; However, a new version of the mythical film arrives on Broadway that also promises to make us laugh and revive the mythical character.

With Rob mcclure giving life to the protagonist in this new musical EW has published two first images of the actor in the role of this father who dresses as a nanny to spend more time with his children, which you can see on his website. "Euphegenia Doubtfire needs a whole legion of people", McClure tells the media when talking about the complicated process of characterization What is the character? "I have a complete team of Indianapolis 500 boxes with me. My stylists and my makeup team are superheroes."

Will the musical be the same as the mythical tape? There are differences. One of them and "More exciting is that we are doing this in real time" reveals the protagonist. "When Daniel Hillard runs to the other room and emerges as everyone's favorite Scottish nanny, only 18 seconds pass. Our director can't scream and send me to a makeup set for five hours. We have 18 seconds. I can feel the public sweating with me! 'Will you achieve it ?!' There is a lot at stake! It's an electrifying theater ".

The musical will arrive on Broadway on April 5, but the first passes have already begun and here we leave you the first images to enjoy this new bet led by McClure along with a whole team winning a Tony Award for 'Something Rotten'. The cast includes Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlett and Charity Angél Dawson among others.