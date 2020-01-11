Mrs America Trailer Series Antifeminist Cate Blanchett

Share it:

It is Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative policy and anti-feminist activist, who will become Cate Blanchett in her debut on the small screen. In front of her will be the journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem played by Rose Byrne And their clashes are one of the most anticipated releases this 2020.

The Serie 'Mrs America' will count the rise of feminism in the United States through these two completely opposite figures. "We have no doubt that Cate is the perfect actress to play the role, one of the most polarizing and fascinatingly complex figures of the 70s for her opposition and the role in the defeat of the Equal Rights Amendment, which until today today has never been ratified. The scripts are extraordinary and we have gathered a group of talented women to tell this story ", explained John Landgraf, CEO of FX, the channel on which the nine episodes of this episode will be broadcast limited series this April 15th.

On these lines you have the first trailer of the series, which is going to be agitated, with hard crosses of fire, and above all, a lot of recent history. Because, as the official synopsis of 'Mrs. America '"Tells the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected reaction led by Phyllis Schlafly, also known as "the bride of the silent majority." Through the eyes of the women of the time, the FX series explores how in one of the most difficult battlefields in the cultural wars of the 70s it was possible to give rise to the moral majority by forever changing the political landscape. "

Hulu production is a project led by Dahvi Waller,who has been a screenwriter and producer in 'Mad men' and 'Halt and catch fire', who will share with Blanchett the work of executive production, as well as with Stacey Sher and Coco Francini.