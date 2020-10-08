Mrs. America: First impressions of the series with Cate Blanchett

After debuting in the US last April on Hulu, Mrs. America finally arrives in Italy exclusively on TimVision, where it will be published with a weekly schedule starting from 8 October. The series is one of the most anticipated of the year, very well received by critics and nominated for an Emmy 2020 as best miniseries. The business card is completed by an excellent cast – which features the likes of Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba (Emmy Awarded Best Supporting Actress), Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale e Sarah Paulson – and from a theme as important as it is current, namely feminist struggles and women’s rights.

Mrs. America has its roots in history and tells the battle fought in the 1970s around the Equal Rights Amendament (ERA), a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution that provides for equal rights under the law, regardless of gender. The peculiarity of the show is that of stage the debate of those years showing us both the events of the group of supporters of the amendment, among which personalities such as Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), and those of its greatest opponent, Phyllis Schlafly, masterfully interpreted by a Cate Blanchett who manages to convey the contradiction in an exceptional way of the character from the first episodes.

In fact, we got to see the two initial episodes in preview and we can say that all the quality of the FX production is already evident and created by Dahvi Waller, author who had already distinguished herself in series as Mad Men e Halt and Catch Fire. Having made the necessary premises, let’s find out what to expect from Mrs. America.

Phyllis

The absolute protagonist of the pilot is Phyllis Schlafly, which we see for the first time wearing a bikini that recalls the stars and stripes flag. Schlafly is a conservative fair, committed to politics and eager to run for Congress after two previous failures. Initially, the ERA debate is a marginal issue for her, but over the course of the episode it will become his main focus.

Through glimpses of his private life, the show illustrates his character and confronts us with a personality full of contradictions, leading us to the moment when he will choose to make the fight against the ERA his reason for living. As pointed out by Blachett herself, Mrs. America does not aim to demonize such a controversial figure, capable of claiming that feminists accuse sexism to justify their failures, but rather aims to show us a complex, multifaceted and very ambitious character.

Schlafly believes she has never been discriminated against as a woman, but viewers are given several examples of how his worldview is partial and imperfect. We see this in the relationship with her husband Fred (John Slattery), who at various times exercises control over her life and decisions, but also when she is in a male-only room and is given the task of acting as secretary and taking notes as the only woman present, despite her skills are greater than those of those present.

Cate Blanchett’s gaze tells us how the woman perceives these problems, as she is not insensitive to them and in turn tries to exercise some form of control, yet her enemy is feminists, not the men who give her room to maneuver as long as they are pleased. Schlafly is able to console her sister Eleanor (Jeanne Tripplehorn), dejected and saddened because she does not yet have a husband or children, telling her that she should not worry, that her life can still be full and then proclaim, in front of a group of women – including her sister – that feminists are frustrated because at forty they are unable to find a man who wants to marry them.

The decision to start a mailing list in which to warn of what she believes are the dangers of the campaign carried out by the promoters of the ERA, which with their totalitarian feminism compromise traditional American values, comes precisely when she realizes that, for nurture one’s ambition and be truly heard, must begin to fight on issues related to women and thus put aside the candidacy for Congress or the debate on the negotiations for the limitation of strategic weapons between the US and the USSR. What comes out of it is a work that does not illustrate a world in black and white, but that tries to investigate the nuances of color, without softening Schlafly’s figure or portraying it as a kind of anti-heroine.

Gloria

The second episode, however, focuses on Gloria Steinem – spokesperson for the feminist movement and founder of the magazine Ms. – and begins to better show the structure of the show, which is not limited to a didactic historical reconstruction, but also shows a dramatization of the private events of the characters involved. Furthermore, judging by the titles of the next episodes, we will focus from time to time on a different exponent of the feminist movement, with the narrative therefore proceeding on two distinct levels.

On the one hand, the deepening of the characters and on the other the story, with themes and speeches that sound more current than ever, starting, for example, with abortion and the woman’s right to dispose of her body as she sees fit. In one of the most intense moments of the episode, Steinem shows all her intolerance about the will of some of her companions not to put the issue of abortion at the forefront of political discourse, just because she would like to wait for people to be ready for change. .

In short, in the absence of a push, how is it possible to really make progress? Many of the words expressed in his outburst are very topical and, from this first taste, Mrs. America it seems to perfectly balance the historical reconstruction and the questioning of the contemporary world.

At the same time, the debate around the ERA begins to heat up. Feminists are pretty sure that by 1979 the amendment will be ratified in at least 38 states (necessary for it to be included in the Constitution), but they underestimated Schlafly’s combativeness, which places a first and important trip with a campaign based on bread and jam. That’s enough in fact to change the minds of Illinois politicians and to underline that the latter were waiting for nothing more than a group of women to show them that voting against the ERA would not have meant ignoring women.

In the first episode we saw how sexism is introduced in a not too subtle way in the life of a woman who does not consider herself discriminated and this time we see how Steinem must also compromise to carry out their political ideas. In this sense, the story of the cover of the first issue of Ms. the magazine she founded is exemplary.

The clash between the two movements is only just beginning and so far the foundations have been laid, but we are already convinced of the goodness of the project, which rests on a well-layered narrative and top-notch performance. The direction is exceptional in communicating the unspoken of the characters, in transmitting their emotions, and it offers us not only the opportunity to deepen a very important historical period for feminist struggles, but also pushes us to reflect on the present.