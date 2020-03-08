Movistar will have all the content of Disney + in Spain

Share it:

Telefónica today announced by surprise its new agreement as a strategic ally of Disney + at its launch. Your television platform, Movistar +, will host all the content of Disney + in Spain, giving its clients access to all series and franchise movies such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

Under this new agreement, Movistar +'s position in the Spanish streaming platform market will be greatly reinforced thanks to the enormous potential of its content.

“After years of a strong relationship between Telefónica and Disney, we are excited to announce this alliance. Disney + comes to enrich the experience of Movistar customers, with the best stories of the five major brands of Disney. This agreement reinforces our strategy of always offering our customers the best original content, ”said the president of Telefónica Spain, Emilio Gayo.

“We are very pleased to have Telefónica for the launch of Disney +. This marks an exciting new era of entertainment thanks to the premium content from our brand portfolio, we’re looking forward to Movistar’s customers enjoying it, ”added the president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Jan Koeppen.

The launch of Disney + will be accompanied by more than 25 exclusive original works, 500 films and 300 series available from day one. Among all this content are series like The Mandalorian.

In the coming days, Movistar will inform its customers about how they can enjoy all this new content that Disney + offers and details about this new commercial alliance, such as what kind of offer the platform will integrate. If you want to know in detail each and every one of the series, movies, shorts, and documentaries that Disney + has prepared for its great premiere, do not hesitate to consult our article on the Disney + catalog.