         Movistar will be a preferred partner of Disney + in Spain: it will offer its contents on its platform

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Movistar and Disney + have announced a strategic agreement for the launch of the new content service, which will arrive in Spain on March 24. Telefónica confirms that it will be the "preferred partner" to include the Disney + catalog, which includes more than 500 movies, 300 series and 25 exclusive content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Vodafone and Orange have not yet manifested

Although Telefónica has confirmed that they will be a preferred partner, it does not necessarily mean that it is exclusive. It may be only for a certain time, as has happened with HBO, which arrived in Spain with Vodafone at the time.

We have contacted both Vodafone as with Orange, but we are not waiting for an answer until tomorrow (today is Sunday).


Disney + announces the catalog it will have in Spain: these are the more than 500 movies and 300 series that we can see

Movistar was already paving the ground

During the past week, Movistar customers received a message in which they were informed that "as of April 7, the contents of the Movistar Disney channel will no longer be available in the Cinema Package". From March 24, when Disney + arrives in Spain, the operator will change the dial of the Disney channel (from 32 to 101) and from March 31 there will be no new broadcasts. Until April 7, users can access Disney content in the "Last 7 days" section.

READ:  Why the closure of Dragon Ball Z Abridged? The creators reveal it with a video

It is logical that this channel gives way to the arrival of the entire Disney + catalog in Spain, although for now no prices or details have been announced that will be offered to Movistar users.

If you are not a Movistar customer, Disney + announced a launch offer in Spain that can be hired until March 23. It consists of a reduction of ten euros with respect to the total price (from 69.99 euros per year to 59.99 euros per year), which means that it costs 5 euros per month. You can hire it from the Disney + website.

