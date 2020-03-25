Movistar releases + April 2020: new series and films

Share it:

In a week we will be in April and the main streaming platforms are breaking down their news for these next thirty days. After learning about Netflix and HBO Spain, it is time to talk about the Movistar + releases.

It is a busier month, especially regarding the last ones. There are a couple of very interesting new series: 'The invisible line', which revolves around the first murder of the terrorist band ETA, will be the main bet among the original fictions. On the other hand, there is the return of 'Penny Dreadful' with its spin off 'City of Angels'.

Series

'The invisible line'

Movistar + decided to bring forward the launch of its new original series a little and from April 8 we can see the first two episodes of the new series by Mariano Barroso. A drama focused on the time when ETA carried out its first murder, that of a civil guard in 1968.

'Penny Dreadful. City of Angels'

Josh Logan returns to his world but this time to Los Angeles in 1938. The city that enjoys the golden age of Hollywood is beginning to be clouded by a macabre murder. As detectives dig deeper into the case, they'll find themselves in a tangle of death worship, folklore, and prophecy.

All series in April

'The invisible line' (8/4)

'The Good Fight' S4 (9/4)

'SKAM Spain' T4 (9/4)

'Penny Dreadful. City of Angels' (4/27)

Documentaries and others

'Tarantino Total'

Tara Wood was in the middle of preparing this documentary when the Harvey Weinstein case came to light, so she had to make room in this retrospective of Tarantino's career and his first eight films to talk about their relationship. Even with this modification, this documentary promises to delve into the genius of one of the most famous directors of today.

All documentaries

'Revealing Mario' (3/4)

'Stereo Menu' (4/4)

'Elliott Erwitt, silence sounds good' (5/4)

'Wu Tang Clan. Hip Hop Revolution '(10/4)

'Push: Much more than gentrification' (12/4)

'Tarantino Total' (4/26)

Films

'Incitement'

Winner of the Israel Film Academy Awards, Yaron Zilberman delves into her new film on the radicalization of well-to-do youth and the murder of Isaac Rabin in 1995.

All April Movies