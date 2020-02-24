Entertainment

Movistar + premieres in March 2020: new series and films

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
February enters its last days and we continue to look forward to the arrival of March and all the series and movies that it will bring with it on Spanish video platforms. We already know those of Netflix and HBO Spain, so it's time to meet all releases of Movistar + in March 2020.

Unlike HBO, in Movistar we have a fairly modest month of premieres. Internationally we find the returns of two Showtime comedies ('Animated president' and 'Black Monday') while in the catalog of originals, it is the return of 'Just before Christ' that marks the month.


Series

'Just before Christ' Final season

Julián López returns in the leading role of this fun comedy that takes us to the Roman legions located in Thrace. Civil war and a flu are some of the great threats that Manio Sempronio will face in the last season of the series.

All the premiere series

  • 'Lively President' T3 (3/3)
  • 'Just before Christ' T2 (13/3)
  • 'Black Monday' T2 (16/3)

Documentaries

'Ana's court'

Ana's court

Documentary that honors and reviews the career of one of the great artists that Spain has given. Four dozen films, about thirty plays, thirty-five albums in this sense support the figure of Ana Belén under the watchful eye of Fernando Méndez Leite.

All documentaries

  • 'For the equality of Hollywood' (8/3)
  • 'If the wind clears me what I sing' (3/15)
  • 'Cholitas' (3/22)
  • 'Do you need a sex therapist?' (29/3)
  • 'The court of Ana' (premiere in March)

Note: All documentaries, except Ana Belén, can be enjoyed on demand from March 2.

Films

'Nightmare Cinema'

Mick Garris returns to the terrifying ring with this anthological film in which he surrounds himself with Joe Dante, Alejandro Brugués, Ryûhei Kitamura and David Slade. Mickey Rourke runs a macabre cinema in a delicious movie that we could enjoy at Sitges 2018.

All movies in March

