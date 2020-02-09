Movies and series banned on Netflix in other countries

Netflix It is available in 190 countries around the world, but that does not mean that all catalogs are the same. Surely if you have ever opened the application while traveling outside Spain you have noticed how the contents change, and that is that in each nation there is a different situation, whether for distribution rights (For example: 'Diamonds in the rough' has been released worldwide on the platform except in the United States, where the distribution is A24)or other factors like the one we discovered this week: censorship. The 'streaming' giant has revealed a series of titles that have been removed from the catalogs of certain countries at the request of their governments.
The list is dominated by Singapore, where up to five different contents have been banned due to complaints from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory government board, which has deemed several titles inappropriate in recent years. The most recent was'Natal Special: Be Drinking, Não Ceie (The Last Hangover)', a Brazilian special who raised a lot of controversy for showing a gay and partying Jesus Christ, and four others followed:'The last temptation of Christ'by Martin Scorsese, again for reasons of religious representation; 'Cooking on high', the first television series about cooking with cannabis; 'The Legend of 420', a documentary about the criminalization of marijuana; Y 'Dislocated (Disjointed)', a web series by David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre (' The Big Bang Theory ') about a cannabis legalization advocate (Kathy Bates) in the city of Los Angeles (which was canceled in 2018). As we can see, the trend is clear: to the Singaporean government He doesn't like to get involved with Catholicism or drugs.
Other prohibitions that have been imposed on Netflix do not have such a clear line of action. One of the most curious is the one that weighs on 'The night of the Living Dead'in Germany after a formal complaint of the German Commission for the Protection of Youth (KJM), who should consider it too much … Violent? Bloody? Zombieststic? Although, according to some websites, it could be an administrative error: the one that was being the subject of complaints was not the classic George A. Romerobut the 1990 remake of Tom Savini, due to its high doses of gore and violence.
Another case that stand out from Netflix is that of 'The metal jacket', of which they complained from the Vietnamese Electronic Communications and Information Authority (ABEI), resulting in the ban on the movie in the catalog in Vietnam. The second part of the film Stanley Kubrick It is set in the country in the 60s, during the war against the United States, and perhaps its crudeness hurt sensitivities among the population.
Another country like New Zealand You have also entered this list of prohibitions. It was in 2015 because of 'The bridge', a documentary of Eric Steel where it shows how the most famous bridge in San Francisco is not only one of the most popular places in the city, but also a favorite place for suicides. The authorities they considered it "questionable" and finally it was removed from the catalog at the request of the film and video classification departments of the country.
Some of these cases were unknown outside the respective countries, but one of them did make headlines in early 2019. It was for an episode of 'Patriot Act' from Hasan Minhaj, in which the Saudi prince was openly criticized Mohammed bin Salam and his reaction to the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a tragic and controversial event. As expected, the country's crown was not very happy with Minhaj's reflections and demanded to withdraw the episode, to which Netflix yielded in criticism. Yes, they uploaded it for free to Youtube for all those who still want to enjoy it.
In the end, as they have broadcast from Netflix, they have to yield in certain titles to be able to continue operating in those countries. Although your wish would be to share all content with everyone, the restrictions are there and you are not willing to change them.
Movies and series banned on Netflix in other countries was last modified: February 9th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment