Movies and series banned on Netflix in other countries

Netflix It is available in 190 countries around the world, but that does not mean that all catalogs are the same. Surely if you have ever opened the application while traveling outside Spain you have noticed how the contents change, and that is that in each nation there is a different situation, whether for distribution rights (For example: 'Diamonds in the rough' has been released worldwide on the platform except in the United States, where the distribution is A24) or other factors like the one we discovered this week: censorship. The 'streaming' giant has revealed a series of titles that have been removed from the catalogs of certain countries at the request of their governments.

The list is dominated by Singapore, where up to five different contents have been banned due to complaints from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory government board, which has deemed several titles inappropriate in recent years. The most recent was'Natal Special: Be Drinking, Não Ceie (The Last Hangover)', a Brazilian special who raised a lot of controversy for showing a gay and partying Jesus Christ, and four others followed:'The last temptation of Christ'by Martin Scorsese, again for reasons of religious representation; 'Cooking on high', the first television series about cooking with cannabis; 'The Legend of 420', a documentary about the criminalization of marijuana; Y 'Dislocated (Disjointed)', a web series by David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre (' The Big Bang Theory ') about a cannabis legalization advocate (Kathy Bates) in the city of Los Angeles (which was canceled in 2018). As we can see, the trend is clear: to the Singaporean government He doesn't like to get involved with Catholicism or drugs.