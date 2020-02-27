Entertainment

Movie villains don't use iPhone

February 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
The product placement (advertising technique that consists of the insertion of a product, brand or message within the narrative of a program, film or series) has been in the film industry for decades. One of the brands most reluctant to participate in this type of advertising has always been Apple (or, at least, more recently), but, when it participates, it has a number of conditions, and the most striking is one that Rian has confessed Johnson, director of 'Daggers in the back': movie villains can't carry an iPhone.

"I don't know if I should tell you this, because it could surely annoy the next mystery movie I write. Apple lets you use its iPhones in the movies but, and this is very important if you're watching a mystery movie, the 'bad guys' can't use a flat iPhone … Right now, every director who makes a movie with a 'secret' villain will be willing to kill me "

So we already know: every time we go to see a mystery movie, we will have to look at what mobile each character has, because it could well give us a clue about their true intentions. Although Rian Johnson will want to be careful in 'Daggers in the back 2' Now that he has said the secret that could ruin the mystery of his film. Because yes, because we are going to have a 'Daggers in the back 2', and with it being as good as the first, we are already happy.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

