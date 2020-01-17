         Movie premieres: rebel police, imaginary dictators and homeland terrors

Share it:

You know how this works weekly movie premieres. When you least expect it, you already have about thirty novelties on the bill and you have planted yourself in the middle of January. But do not be overwhelmed by the tireless passage of time and celebrate that this Friday 17 We have six novelties in our cinemas, among which is the return of the 'Two rebel cops' of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

In addition, Taika Waititi arrives determined to steal our hearts with a fun and endearing anti-war satire and antifascist, Atresmedia gives us a production of terror made in Spain which follows in the wake of 'Veronica', and several international films complete the offer.

'Bad Boys For Life' (2020)

In favor: How Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi endorse the film without trying to replicate the style of the inimitable Michael Bay, leaving us some sequences of action results but maximizing comedy and character development scenes. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are splendid and ensure laughter with each of their interactions. The new additions are not bad either.

Against: Aesthetically it is somewhat tacky – its treatment of color touches the bad taste in some scenes – and the great twist of its script is near the ridiculous, although they are two small tares in a film of the most enjoyable.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Bad Boys for Life': an entertaining sequel that should close the saga of 'Two rebel cops'

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

In favor: Halfway between satire and fable, 'Jojo Rabbit' offers one of the warmest, most endearing, fun portraits – and, still, hard – about World War II. With a pampering position in each of its formal and narrative elements, with a fabulous cast – Waititi as Adolf Hitler – and with

Against: Some might find the vision of Waititi somewhat sweetened as far as tone and content are concerned, and too load-bearing in aesthetic terms.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Jojo Rabbit': an enjoyable satire where Taika Waititi mixes emotion and humor with ease

'Malasaña 32' (2020)

In favor: Its careful production design, its setting, its customary point, a remarkable technical invoice and a last third that rises as the most original of the tape thanks to the revelation of the great script twist.

Against: In 'Malasaña 32' there is not much space left for originality, opting to shoot set-pieces, twists, scenes and resources of all the horror movie titles there have been and for having, from 'Channel Zero' to 'The exorcist', going through 'Insidious'. His obsession with scaring – with volume increases – every few minutes prevents the story from breathing and its characters evolve organically.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Malasaña 32' seeks to follow the trail of 'Verónica' and 'Warren File' but does not reach as high as they do

Plus…

'Playing with fire' ('Playing With Fire', 2019)

The new thing about Andy Fickman is this comedy with a stellar cast consisting of, among others, John Cena, John Leguizamo, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer.

'Alice's advice' ('Alice et le maire', 2019)

This week's French proposal is this comedy with dramatic dyes written and directed by Nicolas Pariser.

'Rights of man' (2018)

Weekly premieres this circus comedy directed by Juan Rodrigáñez.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G.: 'Bad Boys For Life'. When a third of 'Two rebel cops' was announced with Michael Bay out of the equation, many of the devotees of the Holy Church of the Bayhem We start to shake. Luckily, all fears of the disaster have ended up being unfounded, because the new duo of directors in charge have taken the reins without any fear or intention to imitate the master of destruction, taking gold from Smith and Lawrence and providing a show of action and comedy in the purest 90's style that has nothing to envy its predecessors.

Juan Luis Caviaro: 'Little women'. Far from being another version, Greta Gerwig brings the definitive adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott. A captivating, exciting and ingenious film that respects and interprets the original material by contributing its own voice. It has an extraordinary cast that highlights Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper and, among the young protagonists, Florence Pugh, who this year left us another memorable work on 'Midsommar'. We have to see it.

Mikel Zorrilla .: '1917 '. A sensational war movie in which Sam Mendes manages to combine an impressive technical display -incredible also the contribution of a Roger Deakins that never fails- that goes far beyond the illusion of being narrated in a sequence plane with an emotional component that allows you to get involved more in depth in what happens on screen.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!