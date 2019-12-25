         Movie premieres: literary classics, musical nightmares and animated spies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On these appointed dates, it fills me with pride and satisfaction – I – bring you … The last round of billboard releases of the year 2019! This Christmas day five new titles disembark in our cinemas with which to close the film course, and arrive headed by the delicious new adaptation of 'Little Women', directed by Greta Gerwig.

In addition, a feline musical nightmare directed by Tom hooper, an animated adventure starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, the last of Hirokazu Koreeda and an ecological fable in the form of anime.

'Little Women' ('Little Women', 2019)

In favor: The warmth of his tone, the wonderful genius with which Greta Gerwig soaks up the dialogues and the staging, the magnificent interpretations of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and company, his rejection of melodrama, his intelligent narrative structure, his exquisite 35mm photograph , his flirting with metafiction, the soundtrack of Alexandre Desplat … EVERYTHING!

Against: The unfounded prejudices that can generate its condition of nth adaptation of the literary classic.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Little Women': Greta Gerwig reformulates the literary classic in an exquisite adaptation

'Cats' (2019)

In favor: Beware, because this nonsense entitled 'Cats' may be destined to become a new cult classic thanks to its grotesque excesses. It is terribly tacky, its visual effects are far from perfection and the musical numbers are a real nonsense without feet or head, but in the fascination with the madness lies its charm.

Against: As you do not enter your game without prejudice and fully embracing the nonsense it offers, it is a title that could be abhorred.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Cats': a lysergic musical nightmare for gourmets of the strange

'Spies in disguise' ('Spies in Disguise', 2019)

In favor: Without waiting for it, Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, under the protection of Blue Sky Studios, have taken a fantastic animation tape out of their sleeve that manages to stand out thanks to charismatic characters, a hilarious tone and a treatment of the action that provides a Amazing and stimulating show.

Against: As far as his narrative is concerned, it could be too formulaic and not contain too many surprises in his dramatic turns.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Spies with disguise': a pleasant surprise supported by its funny protagonists

Plus…

'The truth' ('La vérité', 2019)

Hirokazu Koreeda leaves Japan to sign his new feature film with Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke.

Criticism in Espinof: Venice 2019: 'The truth'. Koreeda leaves Japan with a reflection on the relationships between masked subjects

'The Wonderland' (2019)

The second animated proposal of the week comes from Japan with an environmental message under its arm.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G .: 'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker'. J.J. Abrams had the arduous task of giving a definitive closure to a saga that has spread over 42 years and 9 feature films and, surprisingly, has emerged gracefully from the quagmire. A classic adventure with all the spirit that has made the galactic saga so big and special, full of surprises, turns, excitement, revelations and a heart as big as an imperial destroyer.

Mikel Zorrilla: 'Little women'. For being an adaptation with its own voice that proposes an interesting reading of the original novel while respecting it. Greta Gerwig gives a freshness to thank the story, relying on a very well chosen cast and impeccable atmosphere work. Everything flows in 'Little Women' despite the constant temporary jumps and one can only surrender to how delicious everything is.

Juan Luis Caviaro: 'The truth'. After triumphing with 'A family affair', Hirokazu Kore-eda returns with what, in principle, seems a step forward and logical in his career, his first production away from Japan and with international stars: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke The change inevitably affects the author (as happened with Ashgar Farhadi in 'Everyone knows') but retains his concerns and offers another family drama full of sensitivity, reflection and great moments supported by his actors. Filmmakers of this caliber may have ups and downs, less inspired ideas, but they always provide interesting and unique works, and that is appreciated.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!