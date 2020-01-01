         Movie premieres: Japanese curses, American heroes and French intrigues

Share it:

Happy 2020! Is already January one, and what better way to start the year than with a first round of billboard releases that leaves us a new American version of 'The Curse', courtesy of Nicolas Pesce and Sam Raimi, to kick off this new film course.

Although the news does not shine in number, it does give us the return of two of the great contemporary filmmakers; nothing more and nothing less than Roman Polanski and Clint Eastwood. In addition, family cinema and Spain brand thrillers complete the perfect offer to digest dinner – and the dry night – on New Year's Eve.

'The curse (The Grudge)'(' The Grudge ', 2020)

In favor: The magnificent and modern tone and style with which Nicolas Pesce permeates the largometrjae, which evoke his languid and frightening debut 'The Eyes of my Mother'. The narrative structure of the film is a real delight, alternating time lines with an enviable fluidity without the need for overexplanations. Regarding terror, 'The curse' leaves us with some chilling passages, without skimping on tricky details.

Against: The abuses – less than usual, but still annoying – of the volume to startle the viewer. The film reveals the scissors of a large studio mutilating the most risky proposals and visions of its director.

'Richard Jewell'(2019)

In favor: A fantastic cast – excellent Chris Rockwell and Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser – that, in addition to Eastwood's veteran and ability to thrill, shapes the best story about real heroes the director has signed since he began flirting with them.

Against: The simplification of some characters – especially the antagonists – and the clichés in which it is shielded to build the story play somewhat against.

Criticism on Espinof: ‘Richard Jewell’ is the most humane chapter of Clint Eastwood’s real hero collectibles

'The officer and the spy'(' J'accuse ', 2019)

In favor: It's always a pleasure to see a Roman Polanski feature film again; especially when it keeps its capabilities intact to provide an absorbing and intelligent intrigue that keeps you glued to the armchair between legal proceedings, espionage and mask games. On a discursive level it is a real bomb.

Against: It is a pity that at the formal level, especially with regard to the staging, it is such a flat and soulless proposal.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The officer and the spy': Polanski reflects on the ideological persecution through an absorbing real investigation

Plus…

'The hen Turuleca'('Turu, the Wacky Hen', 2019)

The children's proposal of the week is the animated production 'La gallina Turuleca', by Eduardo Gondell and Víctor Monigote, dubbed by Eva Hache and José Mota.

'The silence of the swamp'(2019)

The second Spanish feature film of the week is this thriller directed by Marc Vigil, based on the novel by Juanjo Braulio.

'Fortune'(2018)

The last feature of the week is this drama, nominated for the best film at the 2018 Swiss cinema awards.

The Espinof team recommendations

Jorge Loser: 'The curse'. It is easily the best film of the set of remakes and American sequels of JU-ON, turning the ghostly spell into an authentic contagious disease that Nicolas Pesce verbalizes even in the design of decadent and decrepit production. Violent appearances, gore and corrupt bodies join an original fragmented narrative that is only weighed down by the excess of volume scares.

Víctor López G .: '6 in the shade'. It may seem that his script seems to have been written by a monkey with two guns, that his humor is the most memorable thing in the world and that his premise is a simple excuse to dislodge jaws with the best set-pieces that our eyes have seen this year, but Michael Bay's latest is simply and simply the best action tape of 2019. An authentic orgy of death, chaos, destruction and teenage humor shot with five adrenaline shots in vein to enjoy without any complexes – the same as the movie-. Brutal.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!