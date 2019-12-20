         Movie premieres: galactic conclusions, dysfunctional families and female dramas

Share it:

I have not heard that twelve months have passed, but when I looked at the calendar I just realized that this is the penultimate compilation article with the weekly premieres of 2019. And what better way to anticipate at the end of the year than by the hand of the galactic saga par excellence and its definitive closure by J.J. Abrams in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Next to the last bombing of the year mark of the Disney house, this Thursday, December 19 The sequel to the French comedy 'My God, but what have we done to you?', the last winner of the Best Direction Award in the Un Certain Regard section of the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, arrives in our cinemas. Catalan social drama and a war film With a pint nothing negligible.

'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' ('Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker', 2019)

In favor: 'The rise of Skywalker' promises a visual show never seen before in the entire galaxy, courtesy of a J.J. Abrams who has already demonstrated how well he is given to explore inhospitable planets aboard spacecraft both in 'Star Trek' and in the saga that concerns us. Just for giving the final closure to a saga that already has 40 springs behind it, this Episode IX already deserves our time.

Against: It seems that the last installment of the saga tries harder to please the fans and to give answers to each and every one of the questions raised and that they could give in the air, than in offering a refined narrative to match the circumstances . Therefore, it could leave a slight disappointment to many spectators.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': a great final betrayal obsessed in answering all the doubts of the fans

'My God, but what have we done to you … now? ' ('Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au bon Dieu?', 2019)

In favor: This continuation of the French success of the past 2014 recurs again in the same mood, the same dramatic mechanisms and the same tone as its predecessor; which will be of special pleasure for all those who enjoyed the original tape at the time.

Against: The point in favor has a dark side, and is that those who found the humor of 'My God, but what have we done to you?' Topical, laden with racial clichés without grace and something out of date, they will encounter the same problems five years later.

'A great woman (Beanpole)' ('Dylda', 2019)

In favor: The new Kantemir Balagov is underpinned by two great successes. The first one is an impeccable visual treatment, with a planning calculated to the millimeter, a palette of green and ocher colors delicious and a leisurely and contemplative assembly that give rise to some of the most unsettling and raw passages that the great screen has given us This 2019. The second is the magnificent interpretations of Viktoria Miroshnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina.

Against: Its rhythm, its density and its extensive narrative could choke more than one spectator. His third act raises more than the account and moves away from a forceful and fully satisfactory resolution.

Plus…

'Homeless' ('Sense Sostre', 2019)

From Catalonia, Xesc Cabot and Pep Garrido bring us this social drama set in the streets of Barcelona

'Death Squad' ('The Kill Team', 2019)

Dan Krauss signs this overwhelming war film based on real events and based on the war in Afghanistan.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G.: 'Midway'. Don't say action, say Roland Emmerich. Many sticks – too hard and unfair – have been given to the German filmmaker throughout his career, but it is indisputable that he is a master in the art of shooting action. With his last film, digital excesses aside, the director of 'Independence Day' gives us spectacular aerial combat sequences by the hand of an equally dazzling cast. He may tell us for the umpteenth time the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor and its consequences, but we had not seen it like this before.

Kiko Vega: 'Six in the shade'. A show that gives no respite, that surprises with its referential and horny sense of humor and wonder as only the director of 'Transformers' understands. And for his very crude and unexpected violence. In the year that Netlix has eaten much of the toast to the big studios, and where it has finished higher than anyone else, Bay seems to have understood better than any director at the service of the big N what he has to do in these cases : Do not repair expenses. Not in lives.

The best action movie of the year and the most beast of the entire career of its director. That already makes it mandatory.

Juan Luis Caviaro: 'A great woman (Beanpole)'. One of the best movies we saw in Cannes this year, really special, especially for the inspired staging. Kantemir Balagov won the Best Direction Award in the Un Certain Regard section with this post-war drama about two friends trying to maintain sanity in a dirty, ruthless and brutal world. It has shocking, unforgettable scenes.

Jorge Loser: 'Star Wars episode IX: The rise of Skywalker. If 'The last Jedi' was attacked by the fandom for not adjusting to what they expected, now it is the last installment of the new trilogy that is being attacked by a critic who seems disappointed that the last chapter of the new trilogy is not a proposal more "adult", or "innovative" blaming him that he wants to please the fans and load the advances by Rian Johnson in the previous one. Nothing is further from reality, the film uses many of the force's findings that angered fans most in the previous one and multiplies them and gives Rey much more prominence, leaving the secondary in the background where the Rey and Kylo conflict bravely, bringing the tone of gothic romance to the stormy peaks to dark places that the other two tapes had dared to play. It is a film overloaded with plots and run over, but very fun and without any subplot in stupid proanimalist casinos or stampedes in the middle of what it is and should be a good Star Wars movie, a flier adventure that, in addition this time has even trims of cosmic horror. It will be recognized over time.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!