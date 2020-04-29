Mourning in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan dies actor of "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World"

Share it:

Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international film career included such hits as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi (An Extraordinary Adventure)" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", died at the age of 53, news confirmed by his publicist .

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India earlier this week with a colon infection. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the award-winning actor and tweeted, "the disappearance of Irrfan Khan is a loss for the world of cinema and theater"

Funeral rites for the actor were underway in a cemetery in Bombay, and only the immediate family was allowed to attend in accordance with India's strict closure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Born in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Irrfan Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama. But his training in Shakespeare and Chekhov did little to ease his entry into the Hindi film industry, which later focused heavily on producing song and dance blockbusters.

Irrfan Khan consciously avoided the traditional Bollywood tropes, focusing on the subtleties of his trade. Photo: George Frey / EFE



This was part of his Irrfan Khan film career

After taking his first steps on television, Khan made his feature film debut with a cameo in 1988 in the film "Salaam Bombay!", A drama that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film directed by Mira Nair.

After continuing his work on Indian television, he completed his first internationally relevant work starring in the film "The Warrior", an epic adventure tale directed by Asif Kapadia that won the Bafta for Best British Film in 2001.

In 2003, he played Macbeth in Vishal Bharadwaj's "Maqbool" and filmed again for Mira Nair in 2006 in the US production "The Good Name."

In 2007 he appeared in Wes Anderson's "Journey to Darjeeling" and in 2008 in the Oscar-winning Danny Boyle film "Slumdog Millionaire".

In 2011, his role as a soldier-turned-bandit in Dhulia's "Paan Singh Tomar" earned him the Indian National Award for Best Actor.

In 2012 he participated in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and in Ang Lee's acclaimed (and also Oscar-winning) film "The Life of Pi", in which he brought to life the mature version of the protagonist.









After several years starring in films in India, he returned to Hollywood in 2015 with "Jurassic World", the resurrection of the Jurassic Park saga, and in 2016 with "Inferno" adaptation of Dan Brown's novel.

His latest work, the comedy "Angrezi Medium" shot by Homi Adajania, premiered in India in March.









Irrfan Khan's life took a tragic turn in 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer. The news devastated his fans and the Indian film community; the actor took a gap year to seek treatment in London, accompanied by his family. He suffered a relapse in the months leading up to the release of the movie "Angrezi Medium", forcing him to return to Britain.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror newspaper last March, he described life after the diagnosis as "a memorable rollercoaster ride."

The happy moments were underlined due to the inherent uncertainty. We cry a little and laugh a lot.

