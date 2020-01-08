Mourning for the world of MEMES: the lord of the perverted face dies

A sad news for netizens was released today to learn about the death of Gerry Alanguilan, the man with ‘pervert face’ best known for the hundreds of memes he inspired.

The story of the popular meme of the ’pervert face’ goes back several years, when he himself Gerry Alanguilan, from San Pablo, Philippines, shared the video where he made funny faces on multiple occasions while saying ‘Hey baby’.

Some time later someone came up with background music for the original recording of the also known as ‘Komiker’ and the result was epic.

The ‘pervert face’ was added nothing more and nothing less than the sensual less Careless Whisper ’song, of the late singer George Michael.

Gerry Alanguilan Not only did he have a funny ‘pervert face’ but he was also a successful illustrator who worked on the creation of comics like X-Men, Wolverine and Fantastic Four.

So far it is known that the lord of the meme that caused so many laughs he died at age 51, although his cause of death was not made public.

With hedgehog information

You may also like:

So you don't get bored in your living room: The best Christmas Eve MEMES