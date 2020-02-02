Mourinho's unleashed protest to ask for the second yellow for Sterling

The Tottenham of Jose Mourinho has left Manchester City very touched Guardiola this Sunday after winning 2-0 in a duel marked by the expulsion of Zinchenko in the 60th minute of the match.

The party has had many controversial actions, and the cameras, always pending Mourinho and Guardiola, have captured a reaction of the most hilarious on the Tottenham bench. The action has taken place when Sterling has requested a penalty that has not granted the VAR. After the decision, Mourinho has sat quietly on the bench next to his second, Joao Sacramento, and they have even laughed Of action.

The comic has happened when Sacramento has reminded Mourinho that Sterling already had yellow, which has caused Mourinho and Sacramento immediately to have running up to protest in a way unleashed the second yellow for the City striker.

Tottenham gets with this victory in European positions and leaves those of Guardiola to 22 points from Liverpool.