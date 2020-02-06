Sports

Mourinho's supportive gesture with the Southampton coach who honors the Portuguese

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Tottenham of José Mourinho disputed against Southampton a new replay FA Cup, in which he managed to win and eliminate his rival. However there was no news of the game, but in a nice gesture that Mourinho He had with the rival coach at the end of the match.

The Portuguese after hearing how the referee whistled the end of the match went directly to the German coach of Southampton, Ralph Hassenhüttl and after the traditional handshake at the end of the game, he dedicated a few words to his ear. "You were better than us, the best team today, lost", something that would repeat the second coach of Southampton:" the best team today lost, "he said in a gesture that honors him.

This supportive gesture has been viralized on social networks since the official FA Cup account was able to pick it up at this time.

READ:  Lemar suffers a hamstring muscle injury

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.