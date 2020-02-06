Mourinho's supportive gesture with the Southampton coach who honors the Portuguese

The Tottenham of José Mourinho disputed against Southampton a new replay FA Cup, in which he managed to win and eliminate his rival. However there was no news of the game, but in a nice gesture that Mourinho He had with the rival coach at the end of the match.

The Portuguese after hearing how the referee whistled the end of the match went directly to the German coach of Southampton, Ralph Hassenhüttl and after the traditional handshake at the end of the game, he dedicated a few words to his ear. "You were better than us, the best team today, lost", something that would repeat the second coach of Southampton:" the best team today lost, "he said in a gesture that honors him.

This supportive gesture has been viralized on social networks since the official FA Cup account was able to pick it up at this time.