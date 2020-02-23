Sports

Mourinho: "We have no strikers in the field or on the bench or in the stands, we have them in the hospital"

February 22, 2020
Edie Perez
The Portuguese José Mourinho, coach of the Tottenham HotspurHe admitted that with the team he now has, plagued by casualties in attack, "it is difficult to do better." This was explained by the Portuguese after losing 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

'I have no complaints about my players. The result could be different, of course. It could be 3-1 or 2-2. It's hard for my players to do better than today, 'he said. 'With what we have, the situation, which is unique, is difficult to do better, especially if they mark us before. The opponent knows that if they mark us before we will have problems. '

The 'Spurts' have three major casualties in the team, such as Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and they are still alive in three competitions, fighting to get into the next edition of the Champions League.

'We have three long months ahead in three competitions, these guys are going to learn a lot of this. They will learn to go to the limit, they will learn about efforts. It is a complicated experience now, but valuable for the future. We have no strikers in the field, or on the bench, or in the stands, we have them in the hospital, that's the situation. '

