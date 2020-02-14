Sports

Mourinho explains the curious reason for his new image

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The new makeover you have experienced Jose Mourinho It was not planned. Not much less. It was an accident that the Portuguese coach had on his last visit to the hairdresser. He has told the cameras of Sky sports with a smile.

According to the technician of TottenhamHe planned to cut his hair as usual but fell asleep. "When I woke up it was so bad that I told the hairdresser to cut my hair to one," he explained. "Luckily, it will grow back".

The Portuguese has recognized that, in any case, he sometimes likes to wear his hair as short as now because he likes it feel the cold in your head or change from time to time in style.

Among the comments to the post of Sky Sports with the Portuguese interview are not missing users who remember that their great rival, Pep Guardiola, has a similar style with very short hair. "Trying to copy the biggest one," says one. "The Guardiola Cut", reminds another.

