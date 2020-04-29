Sports

Mourinho distributes food to the most vulnerable people in his community

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

José Mourinho has made this Wednesday the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh products from the Tottenham training center to the stadium of the British team.

In the fiefdom of the London team a food distribution center so that, later, the different delivery companies can send them to the most vulnerable people those foods without having to leave the house.

In this way, the Portuguese coach was seen today filling cars with food and later going to the facilities of that distribution center storing said food.



All sports news

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.