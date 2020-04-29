Mourinho distributes food to the most vulnerable people in his community

José Mourinho has made this Wednesday the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh products from the Tottenham training center to the stadium of the British team.

In the fiefdom of the London team a food distribution center so that, later, the different delivery companies can send them to the most vulnerable people those foods without having to leave the house.

In this way, the Portuguese coach was seen today filling cars with food and later going to the facilities of that distribution center storing said food.

