Mourinho chooses his best 'eleven' of players he has trained without Casillas, Ramos or Eto'o …

March 30, 2020
Edie Perez
José Mourinho has surprised many by choosing the best eleven made up of players he has coached. He has done it in the Manchester Evening News and little has been agreed about the players he led at Real Madrid.

The team is mostly made up of Chelsea players. Until eight out of eleven players They were with him on his tour of Stamford Bridge. From there he gets his goalkeeper, three of his defenders, two midfielders and two attackers. At Chelsey he won three Premier League -two in his first stage-, an FA Cup, three league cups, and a super cup.

From his time at Real Madrid he only rescues Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving out others like Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Benzema or Xabi Alonso.

They do not have hole other great soccer players that he has had under his command like Ibrahimovic, Diego Milito, Samuel Eto'o or Harry Kane.

Mourinho's eleven

Petr Cech; Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil; Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

