Sports

Mourinho, caught training with his players outdoors in the middle of a pandemic

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

José Mourinho has been caught training outdoors with some Tottenham players in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. The coach of the 'spurs' was photographed in a park with one of his players.

The British Government has issued a series of guidelines for confinement, however, it allows you to go out to the parks to exercise as long as you respect the safety distances (two meters) and be with people with whom the address is shared.

This has not been the case for the players, who were recorded running less than a meter away. Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were 'caught' while jogging and Tanguy Ndombele I did some exercises supervised by the Portuguese coach. The images have been shared by the 'Daily Mail'.

"We have recommended all of our players to stay away when exercising outdoors. We must continue to send them this message. ", a club spokesman explained to British media.

READ:  Éder Sarabia: "This difficult situation is making him know how to value everything much more"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.