Mourinho, caught training with his players outdoors in the middle of a pandemic

José Mourinho has been caught training outdoors with some Tottenham players in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. The coach of the 'spurs' was photographed in a park with one of his players.

The British Government has issued a series of guidelines for confinement, however, it allows you to go out to the parks to exercise as long as you respect the safety distances (two meters) and be with people with whom the address is shared.

This has not been the case for the players, who were recorded running less than a meter away. Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were 'caught' while jogging and Tanguy Ndombele I did some exercises supervised by the Portuguese coach. The images have been shared by the 'Daily Mail'.

"We have recommended all of our players to stay away when exercising outdoors. We must continue to send them this message. ", a club spokesman explained to British media.