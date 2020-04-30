Sports

Mourinho: "Although we play behind closed doors the stadium will not be empty"

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Jose Mourinhotechnician Tottenham Hotspur, he misses soccer. This was stated in an interview with the British chain Sky Sports in which he advocates playing the remainder of Premier League and establishes a theory about closed-door matches with which he wants to motivate footballers.

"I miss football, although I prefer to say that what I miss is our world. Like everyone. Football is part of my world, but everyone we must have patience. It is a fight in which we all have to participate, "said the Portuguese coach.

Without spectators (face-to-face)

"If we play the nine remaining games, it will be good for everyone. It will be good for football and for the Premier League"added Mourinho, who also positioned himself in favor of playing door closed.

"If we play behind closed doors, I would like to think that football is never behind closed doors. There will be cameras, so millions of people will be watching us. So if we enter the stadium one day empty, it will not be much less empty. "

READ:  French former sports minister calls it a "crime against humanity" to contest Tour in these conditions

The Premier League is preparing for a return to early June, with the aim of finishing the 92 matches that remain before July 31, leaving August free for European competitions.



The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.