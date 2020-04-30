Mourinho: "Although we play behind closed doors the stadium will not be empty"

Jose Mourinhotechnician Tottenham Hotspur, he misses soccer. This was stated in an interview with the British chain Sky Sports in which he advocates playing the remainder of Premier League and establishes a theory about closed-door matches with which he wants to motivate footballers.

"I miss football, although I prefer to say that what I miss is our world. Like everyone. Football is part of my world, but everyone we must have patience. It is a fight in which we all have to participate, "said the Portuguese coach.

Without spectators (face-to-face)

"If we play the nine remaining games, it will be good for everyone. It will be good for football and for the Premier League"added Mourinho, who also positioned himself in favor of playing door closed.

"If we play behind closed doors, I would like to think that football is never behind closed doors. There will be cameras, so millions of people will be watching us. So if we enter the stadium one day empty, it will not be much less empty. "

The Premier League is preparing for a return to early June, with the aim of finishing the 92 matches that remain before July 31, leaving August free for European competitions.

