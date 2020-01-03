Mourinho, admonished for spying on the rival coach's notes

José Mourinho has already starred in his first controversy of the year. The Tottenham coach was reprimanded in the first game of 2020 for a curious reason: spying on the rival coach's notes, Hasenhuttl.

The Portuguese coach approached the rival bench and poked his head to read the Southampton coach's notes in the 77th game. Then, the referee admonished Mourinho by teaching him yellow at St. Mary's Stadium.

After the match, which ended with victory for Southampton 1-0, Mourinho was not sorry for his actions. "He clearly deserved the yellow cardboard. I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot. I had bad words with the boy, "he explained to BT Sports

Defeat and injury of Harry Kane for the Spurs

Mourinho's Tottenham lost his first game of the new year against Southampton in a encounter in which his forward Harry Jane retired injured in minute 74 with signs of pain in the back of the left thigh.

Southampton got the victory thanks to a direct football that surprised Mourinho's pupils, who has failed to adjust the defensive pieces and has conceded his second defeat in the last four games.

In the 17th minute came the goal that ultimately gave victory to the locals, thanks to a great play by his forward Danny Ings. The player controlled a ball inside the area, where he made a hat for Vertonghen and, without letting the ball touch the ground, scored the goal. A great goal.

In the 73rd minute, the VAR canceled Harry Keane a goal out of play and, shortly thereafter, the forward left the injured pitch, so the first day of the year was disastrous for Tottenham, now six points behind the champions league positions.